YSGOL Uwchradd Tywyn fielded nine players for the North Wales pool of the U12s Schools Hockey competition held at Wrexham University on 23 April.
The weather was bright and dry as the tournament got underway with two matches on the go, each seven-aside on a half-pitch. Hockey Wales representative Cerys Studt kept central time.
YUT’s first game was against Brynhyfryd, not an easy first game but Tywyn’s solid defence held firm with goalkeeper Layla Stone and defenders Nel Pughe and Amelia Wyre ensuring a clean sheet.
Evie Hodges secured the three points with two solid goals, one of which saw some great linking passes all the way from behind Tywyn’s half-way line.
The second was exciting but tough against Botwnnog, with everyone needing to help in defence at times.
It was an outstanding display from YUT’s keeper Layla, who only just started playing hockey this side of January, with some incredible saves to keep Tywyn in the game.
The girls lost 2-1 but spirits were high as they had battled hard together.
Tywyn goal scorers Evie Hodges and Polly Richards made sure YUT came away with three points from their third game against Mold Alun 2, claiming the competition’s highest scoring game and winning very decisively 11-0.
The game saw great attacking runs from Tywyn’s wings Cadi Fowles, Dani Prescott-Smith, Isabel Pattison and India Catherwood and confidence was soaring!
Brynrefail was next and Tywyn needed a win to remain contenders in this competition.
A decisive win followed with four goals to nil for YUT at the end of the 15 minutes of play.
Mold Alun 1 were next to face the girls from Tywyn and again it was another four past the keeper and a clean sheet for YUT - Tywyn’s defensive line holding strong again and again with clean tackles and great clearances away from any trouble.
At the other end of the pitch Polly Richards and Evie Hodges continued to demonstrate their impressive goal scoring prowess.
At this point second place in the table was a done deal and only Botwnnog had beaten Tywyn all day.
But YUT still had to face David Hughes and there were tired legs on the pitch by now.
Goal keeper Layla had a bit to do and the Tywyn defence worked hard but David Hughes managed to sneak one in and the girls went down 1-0 for only the second time all day.
The girls dug dip and held on pushing hard in the opposition’s half and winning a challenge with only a few minutes left of the game to play.
This one-on-one was the turn of Evie Hodges from YUT and she ran hard and fast with the ball towards the goal drilling the ball hard past the keeper, low and left. Final score in the last match of the day 1-1.
Fist pumps and cheers when the girls heard they were through and you knew this meant a lot to them all.
Support crew included Katie Pattison bringing three of the YUT girls from Barmouth, Crona Hodges bringing a car load from Tywyn and likewise Tywyn High School teacher Rhian Pughe bringing another.
Special thanks to Spencer Pughe for umpiring on behalf of the school all day.
All of the girls currently play for Dysynni Hockey Club and the team now progresses to the schools U12s Nationals competition on 9 May held at Christ College, Brecon.
YUT will join Botwnnog and the six teams that topped with two pools from South Wales.