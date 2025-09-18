TROTTING was always the traditional way to end a local agricultural show and Beulah still adheres to that principle, where a good gathering of people came to watch the race characters in Wales & Border Counties Harness Racing’s penultimate meeting of the season.
The first race was an open heat where Sealofapproval ran a cracking race to claim a significant victory for the Munro family from Bridgend, driven by dad Jason.
In second place was the consistent Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) with first time in open racing Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) in third.
In the second heat the back marker Ontop Shouda Cuda driven by Steve Williams and trailing 50 yards made the most of this longer race to claim first prize for Jayne Bevan from Llanddewi, in front of Juicy Wiggle (Arrowsmith, Gorslas) while Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) was awarded third.
In the Baby Novice race Morris Dancer driven by Kevin Young for owner Carl Evans from Newport, trained at the Millard stables in Stourbridge, won comfortably, ahead of the lightly raced Matisse (Hughes, New Radnor) while the dependable Fold Take Flight (Miles, Merthyr) was third.
Another horse from the Millard stable claimed victory in the Novice race, when owner trainer Dan Millard steered Simon Camden to win from the fast finishing Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) with Brywins Saturn (Tomkins, Clyro) in third. Simon Camden now moves up into open racing.
The open final completed the day’s racing when the consistent stayer Stateside Icon driven by Lee Price for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey won from Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) with Sealofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) in third.
Next weekend is the final race meeting of the season when all the proceeds go to charity.
The races are hotly contested for the pride and glory, with half the prize money donated to Parkinson’s UK.
There is always a party atmosphere with the announcement of the leading horse and driver awards part of the afternoon’s entertainment.
The charity race meeting is at Broadheath Common, Presteigne on Saturday 20th September starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Open heat 1: 1, Sealofapproval (Jason Munro) owned & trained Munro Bridgend; 2, Stateside Icon; 3, Red Cash. Time: 2:50.9
Open heat 2: 1, Ontop Shouda Cuda (Steve Williams) owned & trained Bevan, Llanddewi; 2, Juicy Wiggle; 3, Manceys Deuce. Time: 2:50.6
Baby Novice: 1, Morris Dancer (Kevin Young) owned Carl Evans, Newport trained Millard, Stourbridge; 2, Matisse; 3, Fold Take Flight. Time: 2:53.2
Novice: 1, Simon Camden (Dan Millard) owned & trained Millard, Stourbridge; 2, Begwyns Trust; 3, Brywins Saturn. Time: 2:51.7
Open Final: 1, Stateside Icon (Lee Price) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey; 2, Ontop Shouda Cuda; 3, Sealofapproval. Time: 2:52.6
