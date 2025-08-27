LLANDRINDOD Wells race meeting has been synonymous with the end of August since the Bank holiday was created.
The Penybont race track provided a wonderful venue for the meeting which still holds a special place in the calendar.
The first race was the Nursery where the impressive Glenfield Thomas provided another exhibition of fine trotting owned by Gary Billington from Leicester and driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick, in second was Matisse (Hughes, New Radnor) while Its Not For Me (Parry, Talgarth) was third.
The Novice race provided a convincing win for Mancey’s Deuce driven by Lee Price for Amanda Hawkes from Orleton, in second was Evenwood Itchy Feet (Mills, Llanddewi) while Brywins Saturn (Tomkins, Clyro) ran well in third.
Ellavafella returned to his birthplace at Maesmynis this week, and on his first race under the guidance of Andrew Bevan claimed the first heat of the Grade B, in second place was Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) with Mayhem Queen (Price, Builth Wells) in third.
In the second Grade B heat the talented Blue Guns N Roses (Thomas, Pontypridd) with Perry Thomas on board took top honours from the consistent Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while the backmarker Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) was third.
In the Grade A the redoubtable Lakeside Pan led from the gate, this veteran crowd pleaser still loves the sport at 16 years of age, but it was the young pretender Hillbilly Jackson, a quarter of his age, who swept over the line in front, partnered as always by Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells who bred this superstar four years ago and has nurtured him to the top, in third place was Goodtime Hal (Lloyd, Gladestry) who is showing some good form.
The first Baby Novice race provided Andrew Bevan with a back to back double as Dai’s Silver Talk, another from the Bevan stable at Maesmynis won from the dependable Fold Take Flight (Miles, Merthyr) while Money Talks (Young, Newent) ran well in third.
Slingshot ran a cracking race in the second Baby Novice to win for the Greenway family from Michaelchurch Eskley, this a fitting reward for the time and patience the horse has needed to return after injury, in second was Isolation (Collingwood, Huntington) an improving horse week by week, while Blazing Eagle (Bevan, Builth Wells) was third.
In the Non Whip Evenwood Itchy Feet, guided this week by Lynne Boxhall for owner trainer Gareth Mills from Llanddewi, claimed first prize and so earned promotion into open racing, in second was Morris Dancer (Evans, Newport) while Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) was third.
The Dash is always an exciting race and this week was no exception as Victoria Penlan sped to the front to claim victory for Perry Thomas and the family from Pontypridd, while the lightly raced Simon Camden (Millard, Stourport) was second and the speedy Sally M (Davies, Orleton) was third.
The Grade B Final provided the icing on the cake for Andrew Bevan and his family from Maesmynis as Ellavafella enjoyed being re-united with his old stable, with Andrew able to claim his fourth winning drive of the day, this bringing memories of 50 years ago when he was only 12, on board the mighty Rockafella, to win this same race. In second was the well named Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) while the talented Mayhem Queen (Price, Builth Wells) was third.
The final race of the day was the Mile and a half in which Goodtime Hal proved he was back to his best to win comfortably for owner/trainer Sam Lloyd from Gladestry driven by Lee Price, in second was Mancey’s Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) while Begwyns Trust (R Lloyd, Painscastle) was third.
During the interval four ex racing horses paraded, evoking memories from yesteryear, the crowd really enjoyed reliving the victories and triumphs of Scoobies Dream, Ayr Hero, Bon Bethan and Fold be Nimble, to see these veterans ready to turn the clock back as they stepped out on the racetrack.
Next week racing is on Friday evening August 29th, initially scheduled for Llangunllo, has been switched to the Almeley track start time 4pm.
Results
Nursery: 1, Glenfield Thomas (Andrew Hardwick) owned Billington Leicester trained Hardwick Brecon; 2, Matissel 3, Its Not For Me. Time: 2:43.65
Novice: 1, Mancey’s Deuce (Lee Price) owned & trained Hawkes, Orleton; 2, Evenwood ItchyFeet; 3, Brywins Saturn. Time: 2:26.22
Grade B heat 1: 1, Ellavafella (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Carrie on Fred; 3, Mayhem Queen. Time: 2:24.53
Grade B heat 2: 1, Blue Guns N Roses (Perry Thomas) owned & trained Thomas, Pontypridd; 2, Stateside Icon; 3, Fold Megastar. Time: 2:29.03
Grade A: 1, Hillbilly Jackson (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Lakeside Pan; 3, Goodtime Hal. Time: 2:23.84
Baby Novice race 1: 1, Dai’s Silver Talk (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Fold Take Flight; 3, Money Talks. Time: 2:29.72
Baby Novice race 2: 1, Slingshot (Andrew Hardwick) owned Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Isolation; 3, Blazing Eagle. Time: 2:28.88
Non Whip: 1. Evenwood Itchyfeet (Lynne Boxhall) owned & trained Mills, Llanddewi; 2, Morris Dancer; 3, Juicy Wiggle. Time: 2:23.88
Dash: 1, Victoria Penlan (Perry Thomas) owned & trained Thomas, Pontypridd; 2, Simon Camden; 3, Sally M. Time: 1:32.53
Grade B Final: 1, Ellavafell (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Fold Megastar; 3, Mayhem Queen. Time: 2:25.57
Mile and a Half: 1, Goodtime Hal (Lee Price) owned & trained Lloyd, Gladestry; 2, Manceys Deuce; 3, Begwyns Trust. Time:3:27.06
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.