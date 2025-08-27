The Grade B Final provided the icing on the cake for Andrew Bevan and his family from Maesmynis as Ellavafella enjoyed being re-united with his old stable, with Andrew able to claim his fourth winning drive of the day, this bringing memories of 50 years ago when he was only 12, on board the mighty Rockafella, to win this same race. In second was the well named Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) while the talented Mayhem Queen (Price, Builth Wells) was third.