The next race was the Junior, this is where the youngsters who are so involved with the sport at home, helping to care and train the horses, have their chance to learn some race skills. The winner was a veteran of these races, part of the Perks dynasty Jacob Bird driving mum Lorna Bird’s Fold Megastar, in second was Sonny Camden (Millard, Stourbridge) with Lexey Millard for her grandad, while Miley Jones on her dad’s Afanbellsprincess (Oli Jones, Cribyn) on her first drive in a race was third with another newcomer Harriet Holloway riding Llwyn’s Mercy enjoyed her first venture into racing in fourth.