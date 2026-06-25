This week’s racing was again on Broadheath Common near Presteigne, this was one of the original meetings which set up the founders of the Wales & Border association back in the 1970s. Again it was a glorious day with the public enjoying watching the racing while sitting in the sunshine with their picnics, writes Maureen Lloyd.
The first races were the Novice heats with the newly promoted Rhyds Louie (Millard, Stourbridge) with Kevin Young on board claiming victory ahead of Andrew Bevan from Builth on the family’s Dai’s Silver Talk, while Dernol Black Satin (Williams, Penycae) was third. In the second heat Hannibal (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) driven by Mathew Tromans won by a narrow margin from last week’s winner Don Bobby (Rowlands, Nantmel) with Full Closure (Bevan, Llanddewi) in third.
In the first Grade B the improving Alibis Dream owned and trained by Sam Lloyd from Gladestry and driven by Steve Williams took first place from the fast finishing Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) with Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) in third. Fold Fearless owned and trained by the Perks family from Presteigne and driven by Mathew Tromans rewarded favouritism by dominating the race from the front, in second was Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod Wells) claimed third place.
The Grade A race was a full field of nine runners, so manoeuvring traffic was always going to be part of the race. In the end it was a dead heat, with Blue Guns N Roses and Perry Thomas, from Pontypridd looking an early leader, but Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) under a ‘canny’ drive by catch driver Lynne Boxhall shared the spoils. In third place was the Perks from Presteigne entry Fold Megastar driven by Mathew Tromans.
In the Baby Novice race, Glenfield Thomas owned by Gary Billington, trained by Andrew Hardwick and driven by Mathew Tromans was first passed the post ahead of stunning Dernol Lucky Strike while Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) was third.
After the break it was the turn of the Nursery horses making their way into the sport. Platinum Jackson owned by Layla Bennett and driven by trainer Steve Lloyd from Painscastle were out to impress, in second place was Landafew (Rowlands, Nantmel) while Shelwick Solitaire (Harris, Hereford) was third.
In the Novice Final the improving Full Closure claimed her first victory with Wales & Borders driven by Steve Williams for Jayne Bevan from Llanddewi, in second place was the impressive Hannibal (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while last week’s winner Don Bobby (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third.
The next race was the Junior, this is where the youngsters who are so involved with the sport at home, helping to care and train the horses, have their chance to learn some race skills. The winner was a veteran of these races, part of the Perks dynasty Jacob Bird driving mum Lorna Bird’s Fold Megastar, in second was Sonny Camden (Millard, Stourbridge) with Lexey Millard for her grandad, while Miley Jones on her dad’s Afanbellsprincess (Oli Jones, Cribyn) on her first drive in a race was third with another newcomer Harriet Holloway riding Llwyn’s Mercy enjoyed her first venture into racing in fourth.
In the Non whip race Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn was reunited with his mare Zulu Warrior where they were first passed the post so this exceptional mare claimed two victories on the day, while the impressive Hillbilly Jackson (Bevan, Builth Wells) was second and stablemate Elavafella with Rachel Bevan on board was third.
In the Dash it was the speedy Lucifer driven by Steve Lloyd from Painscastle for owner/trainer brother Robin who came home in front of the fast little mare Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) while Begwyns Trust (Robin Lloyd, Painscastle with young Finn Bevan aboard was third.
The Grade B Final completed the day’s racing with the well named Fold Fearless driven by Mathew Tromans for the local Perks family from Presteigne winning from Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while Alibis Dream (Lloyd, Gladestry) was in third. It was a good day for the Tromans family, Mathew won 5 races, and their mare Zulu Warrior won two races. Steve Williams from Pencader won two races as did Stephen Lloyd from Painscastle.
There is no racing for Wales & Borders next weekend as the horses take a well-earned rest, but they will be back in action on Saturday July 4th at Almeley starting at 1.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.