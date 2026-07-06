WALES & Border Counties Harness racing this week was on the lovely open track at Almeley in Herefordshire, the track as always was in fine condition and provided some spectacular racing, writes Maureen Lloyd.
The Novice race was the first on the card with the ever-improving Don Bobby driven by trainer Lynne Boxhall for enthusiastic supporter Carolyn Rowlands from Nantmel. Don Bobby now moves up a division into open racing in the Grade B. In second was another horse looking for promotion, Full Closure owned and trained by Jayne Bevan from Llanddewi while the other backmarker Manhattan Gangster (Munro, Bridgend) was third.
The two heats of the Grade B brought the owners, the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey a double as in the first Stateside Icon driven by Lee Price won from Fold Fearless(Perks, Presteigne) with Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) in third. While in the second heat the other Weigel entry Hannibal driven by Mathew Tromans, claimed first place in a blanket finish ahead of Sealofapproval (Munro, Bridgend) while Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) was third.
In the Grade A Hillbilly Jackson made the most of his position on the gate to dictate the race and win with Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells, on board the family owned and trained superstar, in second was Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) was third.
The next races were the Baby Novices, in the first the back marker Glenfield Thomas claimed victory driven by Mathew Tromans for Gary Billington from Leicester, he now moves up to the Novice division. In second was Matisse (Hughes, New Radnor) while Sonny Camden (Millard, Stourbridge) was third. Mahogany Frankie was first passed the post in the second Baby Novice driven by Jason Munro, Bridgend, for son Jimmy, this is another horse who will progress to the next level next time out. In second place was Money Talks (Young, Newent), with Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) in third.
The Nursery restarted the racing after the break, with novice driver Morgan Wolfe on Manhattan Gangster (Munro, Bridgend) just claiming victory from longtime leader Shelwick Solitaire (Harris, Hereford) while Landafew (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third.
The next race was the saddle race, this the original way of racing in the past, which always provides a welcome spectacle, this is the first saddle race of the season and gives horses another chance to progress through the sport. Millstream Art partnered by Liz George claimed victory for Davy Chan from Leicester, with the veteran mare Llwyns Mercy and her owner Liz Collingwood from Huntington in second and Brywins Saturn (Tompkins, Clyro) in third.
The dash is always fast and furious and this week Wye Doon with her willing partner Maddy Davies driving for her gran Amanda Hawkes from Orleton swept to another victory ahead of Oakwood Ideal (Bowen, Llanbister) with Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) in third.
There was another chance this week for the Juniors to have their own race and despite a spread of forty yards in the handicap it was close on the line with Miley Jones from Crybin on her dad’s Afanbellsprincess who claimed victory in front of Jacob Bird on mum’s Fold Megastar (Bird, Evenjobb) while Lexey Millard, Stourbridge on grandad’s Sonny Camden was third.
There was such demand for the Non whip race that it was split into the novice horses and the open horses. The Novice section was won by Full Closure driven by Steve Williams for Jayne Bevan from Llanddewi this horse earning promotion for next week. In second was Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth) while Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) was third. In the open division young Finn Bevan from Builth Wells steered his grandad’s horse World Famous passed all the other competitors to gain an impressive victory, while Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) was second and Ellavafella and Rachel Bevan from Builth was third.
The racing closed with the final of the Grade B in which the well named Fold Fearless driven by Mathew Tromans for the Perks family from Presteigne, showed his class to overcome his handicap and claim a narrow victory from Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while the dependable Sealofapproval and Jimmy Munro from Bridgend were third.
Next week racing is again at the Almeley track, Saturday July 11th starting at 1.30pm.
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