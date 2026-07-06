The next races were the Baby Novices, in the first the back marker Glenfield Thomas claimed victory driven by Mathew Tromans for Gary Billington from Leicester, he now moves up to the Novice division. In second was Matisse (Hughes, New Radnor) while Sonny Camden (Millard, Stourbridge) was third. Mahogany Frankie was first passed the post in the second Baby Novice driven by Jason Munro, Bridgend, for son Jimmy, this is another horse who will progress to the next level next time out. In second place was Money Talks (Young, Newent), with Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) in third.