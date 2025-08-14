Porthmadog 2 Felinheli 0
Ardal League North West
PORTHMADOG maintained their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 win against visitors Felinheli on Tuesday evening.
The opening 10 mins however was a very cagey affair, with both teams struggling to gain a foothold.
It took 12 minutes for the first real opportunity to fall, when Shaun Cavanagh produced a delicious ball over the defence for Johnny Bravo to run onto but his effort cleared the bar.
Bravo was denied again in a one-on-one with Felin keeper Marc Wyn Jones but from the resulting corner, Jack Rimmer rose higher than anyone to bury his header in the back of the net.
Port doubled their lead on 38 minutes, Rhys Alun with a clinical finish after clever link up play with Cai Jones.
And they should have made it 3-0 before the break but Bravo lost his footing with the goal at his mercy.
It took 51 minutes for the visitors to trouble the home goal, Rhodri Dafydd shooting into the side netting.
The second half was a closer affair and following a raft of substitutions and injury stoppages, the final 20 minutes passed by without too much excitement until stoppage time.
The crowd were unlucky to not see a truly wonderful goal, as a great Port counter attack sparked a run forward by Jack Gibney, whose cross was blocked at the first attempt, but his second attempt found Caio Evans in the box and his volley looked set for the back of the net, only to be denied by the crossbar.
Port were deserved winners in the end, as the game finished 2–0.
Next up for Port is an away trip to newly promoted Bethesda Atheltic and a first trip to Parc Meurig for a 2:30pm kick off on Saturday afternoon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.