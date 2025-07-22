The backmarker Fold Megastar won the first heat of the Grade B driven by Mathew Tromans for Lorna Bird from Evenjobb while recently changed stables GG Rogue now with the Munro family from Bridgend, was second, and Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) was third. In the second Grade B heat Seal of Approval (Munro, Bridgend) with Jason Munro at the controls was first passed the post, with the consistent Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) in second and Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) third.