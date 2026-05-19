WHAT a wonderful way to start the new Wales & Border Counties Harness Racing trotting season, with a varied card of runners, some old favourites with a few new pretenders ready to claim racing glory. Racing at the all-weather track near Tairgwaith ensures the races will be fast and furious and Saturday was no exception, writes Maureen Lloyd.
The meeting kicked off with the Grade B heats, this division is known for competitive races.
The first won by the confirmed front runner Best in Flight driven by Dai Arrowsmith for owner Tracey Gale, Gorslas. In second was Lucifer (Lloyd, Painscastle) with Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) third and Seal of Approval (Munro, Bridgend) claiming a place in the final in fourth.
In the second heat the back marker Stateside Icon driven by Lee Price for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfry was first passed the post, in second Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod Wells), in third place Juicy Wiggle (Arrowsmith, Gorslas) with Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) in fourth.
In the Novice race the newcomer Hannibal driven by Mathew Tromans for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey claimed top honours, beating Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) and Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth Wells).
The Baby Novice races were next on the card, with victory going to Blazing Eagle (Bevan, Builth Wells) and young Finn Bevan on his first race in the adult division driving his grandfather’s impressive entry.
Finn is the fourth generation of this famous trotting family and has some inspiring footsteps to follow. In second was newcomer Rhyds Louie (Millard, Stourbridge) while Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) another owner with illustrious family connections was third. In the second race Glenfield Thomas (Billington, Leicester) driven by Mathew Tromans was first home, from the new horse Mahogany Frankie owned trained and driven by Jimmy Munro from Bridgend, while another newbie Mahogany Debate (Gale, Gorslas) was third.
The nursery section is where both young horses and inexperienced drivers begin their careers, this always provides interest along with some hints towards the future. The winner was Buster Bradie with Shane Eggerton from Norton Canon on board, winning from Platinum Jackson (Layla Bennett, Cwmbach) while Yewtree Habanero (Ben Flanagan, Wimbourne) was third.
Six entries in the Grade A provided plenty of interest, but it was new driver Finn Bevan on the aptly named World Famous, providing a memorable double, a new horse to Wales & Border owned by grandad Mike who came home in front of Finn’s uncle’s Hillbilly Jackson (Bevan, Builth Wells) while newcomer Archie Camden (Gale, Gorslas) claimed third.
The final race of the day was the Grade B Final this proved to be such a close finish that a dead-heat was declared. Seal of Approval and Jason Munro with the family owned star from Bridgend, and Stateside Icon with Lee Price at the controls for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey swept over the finish line together, in third place was Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas).
So after a wonderful start to the season, next Saturday racing returns to its grass roots visiting Synod Inn the lovely open track in Ceredigion. The meeting starts at 1.30pm on Saturday, 23 May.
Grade B - heat 1: 1, Best in Flight (Dai Arrowsmith) owned Tracey Gale trained Dai Arrowsmith; 2, Lucifer; 3, Red Cash 4 Seal of Approval. Time: 2:07.2
Grade B - heat 2: 1, Stateside Icon (Lee Price) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey; 2, Carrie on Fred; 3, Juicy Wiggle; 4, Victoria Penlan. Time: 2:06.8
Novice: 1, Hannibal (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey; 2, Dai’s Silver Talk; 3, Begwyns Trust. Time: 2:06.5
Baby Novice – race 1: 1, Blazing Eagle (Finn Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Rhyds Louie; 3, Beach Boy. Time: 2:05.7
Baby Novice – race 2: 1, Glenfield Thomas (Mathew Tromans) owned Billington, trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Mahogany Frankie; 3, Mahogany Debate. Time: 2:08.3
Nursery: 1, Buster Bradie (Shane Eggerton) owned & trained Eggerton, Norton Canon; 2, Platinum Jackson; 3, Yewtree Habanero. Time: 2:14.1
Grade A: 1, World Famous (Finn Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Hillbilly Jackson; 3, Archie Camden. Time: 2:04.4
Grade B Final: 1, Dead heat Seal of Approval (Jimmy Munro) owned & trained Munro, Bridgend & Stateside Icon (Lee Price) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey; 3, Best in Flight. Time:2:07.9
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