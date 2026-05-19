Finn is the fourth generation of this famous trotting family and has some inspiring footsteps to follow. In second was newcomer Rhyds Louie (Millard, Stourbridge) while Beach Boy (Collard, Rhayader) another owner with illustrious family connections was third. In the second race Glenfield Thomas (Billington, Leicester) driven by Mathew Tromans was first home, from the new horse Mahogany Frankie owned trained and driven by Jimmy Munro from Bridgend, while another newbie Mahogany Debate (Gale, Gorslas) was third.