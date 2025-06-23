Aberaeron (97-1) beat Talybont II (91-9) by 9 wkts
WWCCC Cara Consulting Cup
RAIN throughout the morning left a damp outfield, but this was drying up well, thanks to the warm weather, by the 2 PM start time of this WWCCC Cara Consulting Cup quarter final. Aberaeron won the toss and invited Rachels to bat first, writes Alex Pitchford.
Huw Chambers and Mudit Bohra looked to be positive, but it was difficult scoring against the pace attack of Steffan Rees and Simon Mitchell, and after mounting pressure, Steffan bowled Mudit on 8. Soon after he added Jinu Nandan to his tally with Dave Floyd taking a sharp catch behind the stumps.
Anish Kuriakose hit some lusty blows but skied one high off Neil Snowdon to be calmly caught out by Hywel Rees at mid-on for 12.
Lahiro Chamil knocked the ball around for 12 until a charge led to a stumping by Floydie to give Snowy another wicket.
After this, wickets fell regularly, with Hywel Rees’s accuracy rewarded with 4 wickets, one bowled, one LBW, a catch by Kev Regan, and ending Huw Chamber’s battling innings of 14 with a stumping.
Snowy took another wicket when Lanesh (6) played firmly to Jamie Davies who held the catch at mid-on. Rajesh (8*) and Milton John (19*) made a solid last wicket stand and remained not out, to give the visitors 91 to defend, which was always going to be a struggle.
Steffan Rees made his intentions clear when he smashed a good length ball for six in the first over.
The only wicket fell when Alex Pitchford was adjudged LBW to Jacob Matthew for 5 with the team score on 45.
With half the required runs scored after 4 overs, Ifan Rishko had full license play freely, which he certainly took advantage of, getting immediately off the mark with a cover drive for four. He continued in this manner, with Steffan trying to match the scoring pace.
With two runs needed to win, Steff had a chance for boundary to secure another half-century, but his attempt fell far short but safely and one run gave Ifan the chance to win the game, with scores level.
He needed just one ball, which he smashed out of the ground over extra cover for six. It was a fabulous innings of 30* runs, all in boundaries (6 fours and 1 six), outscoring Steff in the partnership, who finished on 47* (with identical boundary count).
