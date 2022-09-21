Ieuan Andy crowned British National Road Race Champion
Subscribe newsletter
ABERYSTWYTH’S Ieuan Andrew Davies finished his racing season in style with a strong showing at the League International (TLI) Cycling British National Championship 2022 held in the Isle of Man.
Racing for Caffi Gruff RT he picked up three stage wins, two TLI National Championship Jerseys and the overall winner on General Classification (2 mins 24 second) – some achievement.
Davies made the end of season trip to the island to contest all three disciplines up for grabs, the Time Trial, Closed Circuit (Crit) Race and Road Race held over the weekend 10-11 September.
Saturday morning saw the contest for stage 1 (Prolog,) a 3 x lap 10min all out effort, Ieuan Andy topped the podium, placed eighth overall on General Clacification (GC) at +44sec (of 90+ riders) & GC 1st in Category with a 20 sec lead to his nearest rivals.
Stage 2 saw Ieuan Andy form a breakaway with his main rival and powerhouse Ray Bell of Liverpool Bravehearts.
Working together they forged a 2 minute gap (over 23 laps/50mins) to the chasing group.
Sustained, consistent efforts saw Ieuan Andy come out strongest as he took the win with a long range sprint to see him top the podium for Stage 2 and becoming the TLI Cycling British National Closed Circuit Champion 2022 & proud National Champ jersey wearer.
He led GC on Saturday evening by 25 seconds to second placed rider Ray Bell.
Ieuan was all set and fired up for Sunday and the final race of the Championships a (80km with 1,100m climbing) closed circuit Road Race.
Twenty minutes into to the race Gareth MacGuiness from Clwb Egni/Energy Cycles attacked on the third lap following numerous failed attacks by various riders.
Ieuan held off his effort to forge across to Gareth until he knew no other riders were able to pull Gareth back. He put in a big effort to bridge over to MacGuiness and between them, they quickly started to put time between themselves and the chasing group.
The two maintained a consistent pace for over 1hr and 40mins and were two minutes ahead of the chasing group as they took the bell for the final lap.
A re-run of the 2022 Welsh Championship Road Race saw Gareth throw everything at Ieuan Andy on the final climb of the day.
Ieuan Andy managed to hold the wheel for the climb and sat on Gareth’s wheel for the entire last lap whereby he passed Gareth on the final sprint to the line to take the top spot on the podium again by becoming the TLI Cycling British National Road Race Champion and wearer of his second National Championship jersey for 2022.
He bagged the General Classification prize for all three races to boot.
Another incredible, well organised, run event by TLI Cycling in the glorious location of Isle of Man
Ieuan Andy is feeling blessed and looking forward to racing the next 12 months in his National Chamionship jerseys in all TLI Cycling races.
He thanked Gruff Lewis, ARE Refrigiration Electrical, Cambrian Tyres and Herbalife Nutition for their continued support.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |