CARDIGAN Amateur Boxing Club has enjoyed recent success with three boxers impressing in the ring.
Mikey O’Sullivan claimed a silver medal for Team Wales at the Dana Posniakas Tournament in Lithuania on Saturday, 4 March after winning his quarter and semi final bouts. A great start to his international boxing career.
Cardigan ABC have now entered him in the WABA Youth Championships next month.
The club had two senior boxers at Prizefighter Gym Carmarthen recently.
Billy Myers made a remarkable return to the sport after 13 years with a unanimous winner, whilst Josh Mellor, who was recently crowned Welsh Novice Champion at his weight, also won after a second round stoppage.