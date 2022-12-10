CAPEL Dewi cyclist Stevie Williams has signed for Israel-Premier Tech after a move to B&B Hotels team turned south.
The former Team Bahrain Victorious rider, who won his first World Tour victory back in June, was due to lineup for B&B Hotels with Mark Cavendish in a project that promised big things but has now resulted in total collapse.
Israel-Premier Tech announced they had completed their roster with the signing of Williams that would indicate that their touted singing of Cavendish was now off the cards.
But there is is still technically room for Cavendish, given the team are still two riders short of the UCI maximum squad size, which stands at 30 riders as long as a team has two neo-pros on board.
Williams, 26, joins Israel-Premier Tech after spending his first four years at Bahrain Victorious.
After enjoying early success on the under 23 circuit his career was derailed by injuries.
But the climbing specialist bounced back to show his quality with wins at the CRO Race in 2021 and a stage of this year’s Tour de Suisse.
“Stevie Williams was already a rider on our radar earlier this year so when he became available, we didn’t hesitate to bring Stevie to IPT to complete the 2023 roster,” said team manager Kjell Carlström.
“We were impressed with his Tour de Suisse win this year and are sure this is just the beginning of a great career.
“Stevie is a punchy climber and will fit in perfectly as a rider who is capable of going for wins and also helping our most experienced team leaders. We were glad to welcome Stevie to the final days of our team camp this week before he hits the ground running in 2023.”