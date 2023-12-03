Aberystwyth & District Amateur Swimming Club's Iyla Berner, from Comins Coch, performed brilliantly at the two-day Welsh Capital Open Meet in Cardiff on 18-19 November.
She continued her fine form and continued to dominate her age category by winning every event she entered.
Iyla Berner achieved eight new PBs and multiple gold medals in Cardiff (Submitted)
These impressive results meant that Iyla smashed seven more ADASC club records in the 100m bk, 50m free, 100m free, 50m bk, 100m breast, 200m free for 10-year-olds.
After a very successful meet where she achieved eight new PBs and multiple gold medals.
It also resulted in her being ranked first in Wales for nine events, second in Wales in five other events, first in the UK in three events and second in the UK for four events.