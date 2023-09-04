Still able to usurp that plan is Kyle McBride and Liam McIntyre in the Fiesta Rally4, however, it was a rally to forget for the youngsters. After running third in the category for much of the event, an excursion over a jump on the second of Sunday’s tests, put the Fiesta into the grass and would be forced to remain there for the day with a broken ball joint, their first non-finish of the season.