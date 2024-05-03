It will be a very special occasion for Geoff Glover, who contests his 120th Protyre Asphalt – and his 25th event on the Isle of Man – in his Vauxhall Astra Mk3 RWD. Having built the car himself in 1997, he made his Asphalt debut on the 1998 Tyneside Stages and his maiden class win came on the 2002 Manx. The three-time class champion will be partnered by Keith Barker, one of only three people who have co-driven for him in 26 years, in the immaculate self-prepared car.