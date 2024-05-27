Hugh Brunton/Drew Sturrock were flying in their Škoda Fabia Rally2, especially on the fastest sections where full commitment and bravery was required. They were holding a strong fifth Protyre Asphalt position when they stopped near the end of SS12 when the steering rack broke. Hugh Hunter survived a tricky Leg 1 unscratched and was looking forward to picking up the pace on the brighter and drier Leg 2, but he and co-driver Rob Fagg retired their Robert Hunter & Son Tarmac/Lewis & Hunter Contracting Fiesta Rally2 when they nudged a bank on Leg 2 and broke a water pipe.