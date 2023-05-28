NEWCASTLE Emlyn driver James Williams was pragmatic after crashing out of the British Rally Championship Jim Clark Rally whilst in third place.
Williams and co-driver Dai Roberts were just over four seconds off the pace of Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in second place after Friday evening’s stages after adapting well to their new-for-2023 Ford Fiesta Rally2 on their maiden asphalt outing.
The fight for third was intense heading into the second day with just 25 seconds separating third to sixth.
Williams enjoyed a great start to the day, beating leader Adrien Fourmaux and just 1.7 seconds adrift of Cronin on the opener.
With one stage to go before service, Williams was just 11 seconds behind, but his hard work would all come to nothing on Fogo, crashing out of third.
Fourmaux was almost untouchable, taking back-to-back Motorsport UK British Rally Championship victories, with a sensational event wins, 29 seconds ahead of Cronin in second who was closely followed by Euan Thornburn.
Williams said: “It was a tricky end to the rally. We had really good pace this morning; I was really surprised with how we could get up to speed in the car.
“But unfortunately just lost the feeling in the second and the third one in the loop.
“Started to slide around a bit and unfortunately lost the rear on a fast corner and ended up in the hedge. There was a little bit of damage to the car but that’s not going to stop us. We’re gong to come back stronger in the next event. Really looking forward to Ypres in a few week’s time.”