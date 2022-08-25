Janoš ends fantastic track season with 800m and 1,500m double
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Thursday 25th August 2022 11:32 am
Janoš Vranek won the 800 metres on Merseyside (Aber AC )
Aberystwyth Athlete Janoš Vranek ended the season as he begun, with a track double 800m and 1500m, this time at the Trafford Open.
He leaves the 2022 track season unbeaten over one mile and 800m.
Training with The Vorsprung Project, this 800m was his 16th PB this season, finishing in 1:56.31s.
He completed the 1500m in 4:09.68s
