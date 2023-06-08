VORSPRUNG Project trained athlete Janoš Vranek competed in the top Open Graded race, on the famous Oxford track at the Iffley Road Festival of Miles on Saturday - a race he won last year in an easier heat.
This year, despite a very disrupted winter through to illness, Janoš came in fourth in 4:15.99s (a new PB) and a new PB of 3.59.44 in for 1,500m (both club records).
Having retained his West Wales 800m Regional Championship two weeks ago – where Maggie Collingborn won gold in the Steeplechase and John Lowe picked up a silver in the U17 800m – Janoš moves on to attempt to retain the Manchester Mile and win a medal at the Welsh championships at the end of June.