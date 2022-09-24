Janoš Vranek smashes Aberystwyth Parkrun record by four seconds
Aberystwyth Athletics Club member and The Vorsprung Project coached and managed runner Janoš Vranek has delivered on his promise to bring the Aberystywth Parkrun record back to a local AAC runner.
On a clear crisp morning, conditions were near perfect for the attempt as Janoš broke the record by 4 seconds coming in at 15.08 just shy of a targeted sub-15.00.
Janoš has thanked his training partners Enid Gruffudd, Freya Pritchard and Rhys Jeremiah for warming-up with him; Rose and Amanda Mallows, Gruff Lewis, Eleias Gruffudd, Arthur Finney, Patrick Finney and Laura Guillaume for being in the run with him, and acknowledged the amazing support of everyone running and the volunteer stewards who made this possible.
A Vorsprung Project spokesperson said: “We are so proud of him and pleased we have such great community support.
“The Vorsprung Project would like to thank everyone, and especially all the time-keepers and the race director on the day, plus Nick Thompson who helped publicise and support the effort.
“We will be taking a break from Parkrun for a while, now, as winter training starts in a week’s time, but will be supporting from afar.
“Thank you everyone for your kind wishes and support. We hope to deliver more at Aber 10k and into 2023.”
