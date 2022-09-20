Josh Tarling wins junior time trial gold at Road World Championships
FFOSYFFIN’S Josh Tarling has won the men’s junior time trial at the Road World Championships in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.
The former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil won the under 23s time trial after Australian Hamish McKenzie had been in the hot seat with the fast time of 35:18.
Tarling started fast, lost a few seconds but then finished fast to stop the clock in 34:59.
Emil Herzog (Germany) took bronze in a time of 35:32
Tarling, 18, will ride with British team Ineos Grenadiers next year.
Tarling, who won silver last year, said: “It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet, it just feels like a relief, there was so much hard work. I was a bit annoyed after last year and I really wanted it.
“I had a bit of a bad start to the season with injuries and feeling empty but from halfway through the year it has been all for this.”
On his tactics around the 28.8km two-lap course around Wollongong he added: “The first lap is important because it feels like it’s all uphill at the start, especially with the headwind.
“I was just trying to go as hard as I could over that first climb and then it was downhill with a tailwind to the finish.
"I was hurting but when I started to see Verbrugghe I eased off a bit. I took it a bit too easy and then had to kick for the last few sections. It was mainly all about the corners and trying to get them perfect.”
He’s now targeting further success in the junior road race on Friday.
