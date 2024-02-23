FFOYSFFIN’S Josh Tarling stormed to victory in a windswept opening time trial at O Gran Camiño yesterday.
The gale force winds forced the organisers to neutralise the GC times, and insist on road bikes for the 14 kilometre TT that started and ended in A Coruña.
Ethan Hayter and Michał Kwiatkowski were among the early pace setters on a lumpy and technical course along the sea front, before IIneos Grenadiers’ Tarling went fastest at the first time check.
Flying into the course yet further, Josh went fastest at the second time check too, before eviscerating the second half of the course to come home 42 seconds faster than second place.
The win sees the Welshman take the leaders jersey, but with no GC advantage, due to the conditions.