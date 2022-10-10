Junior swimmers compete at Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club gala
Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club have hosted their first gala at Plascrug Leisure Centre for over three years.
Committee members Sian Sherman and Summer Lee McDonnell organised the event along with an army of parental and coaching volunteers as well as support from the leisure centre staff.
Parents had also been busy gathering prizes for a raffle as well as baking for the cake sale.
Over 30 swimmers took part, ranging from 9 years of age to 16 and there was a great buzz at the pool as for many, it was their first competitive event. Newly appointed club captains Joe Gorman and Elen Morgan were at hand to calm the nerves and support younger swimmers as they braced the blocks to swim a variety of events.
There were lots of smiles as swimmers finished their races with many achieving personal bests and receiving gold, silver and bronze medals on the podium.
For each age category, there was a top boy and top girl who all received trophies for receiving the most points.
Results:
Top boy and girl 9 and under: Kaya Szmigiero
Top boy and girl 10 and under: Wilf Thomas, Gwennan Filmer
Top boy and girl 11 and under: William Darby, Lili Macy
Top boy and girl 12 and under: Oli Lerigo, Beca Evans
Top boy and girl 13 and under: Finley Saycell, Annabelle Williams
Top boy and girl 15 and under: Ivan Rukov, Lily May Welsby
There was also an award for Tirion Sherman-Higgs for achieving her Leaders Award in Competitive Swimming and Lily May Welsby for achieving an ADASC long course record in the 50m breaststroke in the recent summer nationals in Swansea.
If you wish to volunteer at the club or arrange a trial from your child, please contact [email protected]
