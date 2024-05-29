RED Bull Hardline, known as the most challenging downhill mountain bike race world wide, have confirmed the final rider list for this year’s Wales event held on Saturday and Sunday.
Following its first event overseas, with a stop Down Under, Red Bull Hardline returns to its home in Wales’ Dyfi valley to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
The brainchild of Dan Atherton a decade ago, 34 of the brightest and best talents in downhill mountain biking are set to descend on the north Wales course.
With the 2023 event sadly curtailed by the Welsh weather, there’s old scores to settle and it’s all to play for in 2024.
The riders are: Ronan Dunne (IRL); Bernard Kerr (UK); Brook MacDonald (NZL); Charlie Hatton (UK); Adam Brayton (UK); Craig Evans (UK); Theo Erlangsen (SA); Matteo Iniguez (FRA); Juanfer Velez (COL); Gaetan Vige (FRA); Jim Monro (UK); Matt Jones (UK); Edgar Briole (FRA); George Brannigan (NZ); Sam Gale (NZ); Jono Jones (UK); Sam Blenkinsop (NZ); Brendan Fairclough (UK); Josh Bryceland (UK); Dennis Luffman (UK); Sam Hockenhull (UK); Josh Lowe (UK); Taylor Vernon (UK); Thibault Laly (FRA); Thomas Genon (BEL); Szymon Godziek (POL); Sebastian Holguin (COL); Alex Storr (UK); Vincent Tupin (FRA); Harry Molloy (UK); Matteo Iniguez (FRA).
Female riders began training on Monday, giving them ample time to familiarise themselves with the new course, with Tahnée Seagrave, Cami Nogueira and Hannah Bergmann all set to continue to push the boundaries of their sport once again.
Louise-Anna Ferguson will be returning to Wales fresh from her success at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, putting on a gutsy performance to finish a full finals race run despite an early crash. New to Red Bull Hardline, Vaea Verbeeck will make her first appearance, bringing fresh fire power to the women’s lineup
Following his stand-out success at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, Ronan Dunne will be taking to the start line with aims of achieving the double.
Nipping at his heels will be three-time winner Bernard Kerr, who placed second in Tasmania back in February. 2017 champion Craig Evans is back once again and eager to replicate his success of 7 years previous.
The breathtaking race will be broadcasted live globally on Red Bull TV on Sunday 2nd June at 2.30pm GMT.
Ahead of the event, fans can enjoy the week’s best action from course walk and practice on the Red Bull Bike YouTube ahead of the main event.
For further Red Bull Hardline rider updates and for more information visit www.redbull.com/hardline and make sure to save the link to Red Bull Bike YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RedBullBike/featured to not miss out on the week’s best action.