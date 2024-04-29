WELSH rally star Ioan Lloyd and co-driver Sion Williams will head back to Ireland this weekend (May 4/5) for round three of the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup.
Lloyd, the 21-year old from Llandysul, will contest the Killarney Rally of the Lakes and says that the challenging asphalt rally is one of his favourite rallies of the season.
Ioan said: “The Rally of the Lakes is a rally I really like. It is an awesome event with a lot of classic Irish asphalt stages like Moll’s Gap and the Tim Healey Pass. It’s one of my dad’s favourite rallies as well.”
Lloyd and Williams set a mighty pace on the opening round of the championship, the West Cork Rally in March, to win the first round of the new high profile one-make series, which is designed to spotlight the best young talent from across the UK and Ireland.
He was driving his Peugeot 208 Rally4 and scored maximum points in Cork.
Unfortunately, they missed out on another maximum score on the Rallynuts Severn Valley Stages last month when a harmless spin in the Welsh forests ended with the car beached and unable to go any further.
“There was no damage to the car on the Rallynuts so we’ll be ready to go to Killarney,” said Lloyd.