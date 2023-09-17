A young athlete from Llwyncelyn has been demonstrating his sporting prowess with a remarkable nine wins out of 10 triathlons this year.
Eight-year-old Ysgol Aberaereon pupil Dylan May-John started competing in the in Tristar Triathlons this year organised by British Triathlon and Triathlon Cymru competing against children from around the UK.
He has taken part in 10 events so far this year in the Tristart category for eight year olds.
He has won nine and placed second in one of the events which have been held in Wales, West Midlands, Shropshire, Surrey and Sussex and included an event in Cardiff and in Brighton and Hove.
He has been supported in his training by local clubs Clwb Nofio Llandysul and Sarn Helen Running Club as well as by the community-led pool in Aberaeron.
Last weekend he completed the Brighton and Hove Triathlon a large event which included a 100m sea swim, 1.5km cycle and 600m run.
He has one more event for the season in Harlech on 15 October before he moves to the next age category.
