Llwyns Mercy wins debut Grade A race at Presteigne

In the first Baby Novice race, the two Hughes brothers were on the gate, with Bill Hughes the mechanic from Cwmbach on Ellavalad taking the lead, they held on, with Ithon Prince and his owner David Duggan from Howey just securing second from the fast finishing Easy Connection (Chetter, Cannock). Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) on his first run in the Baby Novice ran an impeccable race, to lead from start to finish, driven as usual by Oliver (OJ) Jones, in second was the ever improving Blackberry (Williams, Llanafan) while Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) finished in third.