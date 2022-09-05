Llwyns Mercy wins debut Grade A race at Presteigne
On an overcast but pleasant day on Broadheath common, Presteigne was the scene of another good day’s racing enjoyed by a substantial crowd last Saturday.
The racing began with the Grade B this is always a very competitive division and this week was no exception, as they set off from the gate at speed, but the crowd favourite of Whiskyandwater (Fran Morgan, Knighton) with Lynne Boxhall on board just managed to get his head in front of Kentucky Roam (Perks, Presteigne) while Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) ran on well to claim third.
In the Grade A, new recruit Llwyns Mercy, the little mare with the big heart, driven by her breeder Lee Price, for the in-form Collingwood stable from Huntington made all the running, they crossed the line in front of the evergreen Lakeside Pan (Elder, Newquay) while Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) was third.
In the Novice race, the heroine from the bank holiday race meeting, Victoria Penlan with her owner Perry Thomas from Pontypridd in the seat, led into the first corner, they held on to claim first prize from Immortal Storm (Harris, Merthyr) while Olympics (Mills, Llanddewi) ran on to be third.
In the first Baby Novice race, the two Hughes brothers were on the gate, with Bill Hughes the mechanic from Cwmbach on Ellavalad taking the lead, they held on, with Ithon Prince and his owner David Duggan from Howey just securing second from the fast finishing Easy Connection (Chetter, Cannock). Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) on his first run in the Baby Novice ran an impeccable race, to lead from start to finish, driven as usual by Oliver (OJ) Jones, in second was the ever improving Blackberry (Williams, Llanafan) while Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) finished in third.
The Dash was the next race on the card and as they rounded the last corner they were all in with a chance but Beg For Mercy with owner Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn on board, got a lucky break up the inside, to claim first prize, from another fast finisher Kentucky Roam (Perks, Presteigne) while Happy Hands (Hughes, Cwmbach) ran into third.
The consolation race provided a second chance for the competitors, and it was Zulu Warrior and Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn who made the most of it to win from Lanehouse Girl (Lewis, Llanbister) and the well named No Stoppin (Greenway, Michaelchurch Esckley).
The camera was called for to identify the result of the final race of the day, which was the mile and a half. With the gate horse Whiskyandwater (Fran Morgan, Knighton) and driver Andrew Hardwick dictating the race Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) put in her challenge on the home straight to claim a narrow victory for driver Lee Price with the veteran Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) in third.
So as the season moves into the final few weeks, racing returns to its roots next week with the trotting forming the finale to the ever popular Beulah Show, racing begins at 4.30pm.
Results:
Grade B
1 Whiskyandwater (Lynne Boxhall) owned Morgan, Knighton trained Hardwick, Brecon 2 Kentucky Roam 3 Beg For Mercy Time: 2:34.46
Grade A
1 Llwyns Mercy (Lee Price) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington 2 Lakeside Pan 3 Dernol Yankee Time: 2:35.15
Novice
1 Victoria Penlan (Perry Thomas) owned Thomas, Pontypridd trained Arrowsmith, Bronllys 2 Immortal Storm 3 Olympics Time: 2:44.94
Baby Novice – race 1
1 Ellavalad (Bill Hughes) owned & trained Hughes Cwmbach 2 Ithon Prince 3 Easy Connection Time: 2:38.59
Baby Novice – race 2
1 Fold Showman (Oliver (OJ) Jones) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne 2 Blackberry 3 Carrie on Fred Time: 2:41.52
Dash
1 Beg For Mercy (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn 2 Kentucky Roam 3 Happy Hands Time: 1:54.94
Consolation
1 Zulu Warrior (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn 2 Lanehouse Girl 3 No Stoppin Time: 2:38.87
Mile and a half
1 Llwyns Mercy (Lee Price) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington 2 Whiskyandwater 3 Lakeside Pan Time: 3:13.32
