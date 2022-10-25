Llŷn Peninsula pairing wins 60th edition of the Cilwendeg Rally
Subscribe newsletter
NORTH Wales pairing Arwel Rhys Hughes Jones and co-driver Dylan John Williams have won the 60th anniversary Cilwendeg Rally.
Organised by Teifi Valley Motor Club it was the first time that the event has been won by a pairing from the Llŷn Peninsula. Jones is from Pwllheli whilst Williams lives in Abersoch.
They tackled the difficult, slippery conditions in some style in their Ford Escort to secure the win after last year’s winner, Chris Hand, of Glynarthen, and navigator Dai Roberts were forced to retire after their Ford Sierra suffered mechanical troubles.
Llandysul’s John Davies and co-driver Eurig Davies (Llandyfriog) won the Masters title in their Vauxhall Astra whilst the kings of the Expert class were Ieuan Evans (Mydroilyn) and Richard Williams (Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn) in their Ford Escort.
Driving a Peugeot 106, Joshua Weston (Llechryd) and Gethin Jones (Crymych) came out tops in the Semi Expert/Novice category; Ioan Lloyd (Llandysul) and Dylan Evans (Tanygroes) were crowned best local crew, whilst Rhydlewis brother and sister Michael and Natasha Roberts won the Best Mixed/Female Crew in their Ford Escort.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |