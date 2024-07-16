ABERYSTWYTH Pool League team travelled to Mach on Saturday, 13 July, with a mission to give Machynlleth and District Pool League a challenge on their home turf.
Aberystwyth started strongly at Machynlleth Rugby Club winning the first three frames.
Almost inevitably though, the quality of the nucleus of players that showed up to play for MDPL quickly turned the tide, their strength and stamina built and maintained them a sizeable lead. The final score was 32 - 13.
The host venue was ideally suited for the match, two reliable pool tables were in use with adequate space for the players and seated spectators.
Machynlleth Rugby Club were thanked for their hospitality, the food that was available and their choice of drinks.
The train fares were sponsored by InSynch & Total Digital Marketing, a digital marketing company with its birthplace in Ceredigion
There were several raffle winners and the atmosphere was friendly and entertaining.
Both sides are interested in a rematch, especially one that might put MDPL under a little more pressure.