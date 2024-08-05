WITH the cancellation of round 13 of Ystwyth Cycling Club’s time trial series, riders were keen to jump back on their bikes and test themselves for the 20km Nant yr Arian time trial.
It proved an exciting battle for the men’s podium places, with only 50 seconds separating the top three riders. Paul Brewer, proving his climbing skills, took the overall win, in 35.05.
Martin Williams flew up the hill to take a new V70 course record and crossed the line in 44.43.
In the women’s race, Lois Brewer took the top spot and finished first in 36.20, only 3 seconds off the course record she set herself last year.
Round 14 Results – Paul Brewer, 35.05; Glyn Williams R, 35.24; Arwel Wyn Jones, 35.55; Lois Brewer, 36.20; Emma Palfrey, 38.54; David Bond R, 39.24; Anita Saycell, 41.25; Andy Starr, 43.39; Martin Williams R 44.43