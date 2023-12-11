THE pride of Porthmadog, Medi Harris, has done it again with sensational performances to win three medals at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Romania.
The former Swansea University student won a gold, silver and bronze to help British Swimming make history by finishing top of the competition’s medal table for the first time.
Roared on by his teammates alongside him on the podium, James Guy hoisted aloft the Championship trophy at the end of six packed days of thrilling racing in Otopeni, capping a stunning meet for the British team that saw them secure 23 medals – nine golds, eight silvers and six bronzes.
Harris picked up her first medal on day one, Tuesday, 5 December, in the Women’s 4x50m Freestyle Relay, the quartet of Anna Hopkin, Freya Anderson, Lucy Hope and Harris teaming up across both heat and final to get their place on the podium with a brilliant bronze.
On day two, 21-year-old won her heat to make the final of the 200m Backstroke held the following day when she secured her maiden senior individual international title as Britain’s European Short Course Championship campaign went from strength to strength.
Harris – a regular over 50m and 100m Backstroke races for Britain over the past two seasons – showed her staying power brilliantly over the longer distance en route to 200m victory, building through the race and moving clear over the final 75m to finish ahead of team-mate Katie Shanahan.
“I was really nervous as I haven’t done this event in a long time but I’m really grateful I was able to be in the call room with Katie which really helped,” said Harris.
“It’s exciting to think what could be to come in the 200m back for GB. I’ve recently moved to Loughborough with Dave Hemmings so I’m really thankful for him and that’s the main goal for this year is to build my confidence and he definitely has so I’m very thankful.”
Harris, who now trains at the Loughborough Performance Centre has been named on British Swimming’s World Class Programme heading into an Olympic year.
The squads have been picked following a thorough selection process, which includes an in-depth assessment of their capability to be successful at future Olympic Games or World Championships.
On Friday, both Medi Harris and Kathleen Dawson had a fast turnaround from the Women’s 100m Backstroke semi-finals to the final of the 50m event. The pair finished seventh and eighth respectively over the shorter distance, having been fastest and second-fastest overall in the semis of the longer race.
Harris signed off an outstanding meet with another terrific swim to take silver in the 100m Backstroke on Saturday. Winner of the 200m event, Harris showed good composure in the face of pace either side of her to stay in contention for the win and ultimately touch second.