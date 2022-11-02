‘Massive personal success’ after young athlete Freya overcomes obstacles
PROJECT Vorsprung trained Freya Pritchard competed in the inaugural British Obstacle Sports Junior Championship (BOS) hosted by Swanbourne Events near Milton Keynes recently.
Set-up to encourage participation in Obstacle Sports Racing in the UK, the Junior Championships were aiming to get more juniors involved in the sport to help develop the future athletes.
Over a 5km course with 30 obstacles, over 100 juniors competed and Freya finished the 11th female in the 10-13 years old age category in a time of 49.24s.
The Vorsprung Project is not simply about running, it traverses any sport and all exercise. Freya has been a regular member of The Vorsprung Project training group, for nearly a year, having first competed in Vorsprung’s netball team.
The project welcomes anybody (whether you are an individual or sports club) who would like to improve their physical activities or reduce symptoms related to Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, autism, OCD, ADHD et al.
Freya said: “I am very happy to have competed in the first ever Junior Championships and to finish 11th female in the 10-13 age category is a massive personal success. I would like to thank everyone involved, and look forward to next year’s championship already. But, before I can concentrate on that I am racing in Florida in December, at the Spartan Kids World Championship.”
A Vorsprung spokesperson added: “Our results, over the decades, speak for themselves. Helping runners to national championships in numerous countries, continents and sports teams to success, as well as improving people’s lives through reducing symptoms related to various conditions.”
