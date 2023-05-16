Vorsprung Project-trained Janoš Vranek, John Lowe and Maggie Collingborn came away from the West Wales Regional Championships in Carmarthen on Sunday with two gold medals and a silver.
Janoš, unbeaten over 800m since beginning competing, retained his 800m title with ease whilst debutant John Lowe, gained an amazing silver medal in the U17 800m, after only 12 weeks training.
Maggie Collingborn won the senior women’s 1,500m steeplechase, with a spirited performance.
