BORTH-Y-GEST’S Medi Harris has added another medal to her growing collection after a tremendous team effort saw Britain win bronze in the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay at the World Aquatic Championship in Doha.
The quartet of Medi Harris, Adam Peaty, Matt Richards and Anna Hopkin combined to great effect, the first three athletes providing a platform from which anchor Hopkin could deliver a fierce freestyle leg, surging the GB team from fifth to third and ensuring that bronze medal.
Harris – a regular over 50m and 100m Backstroke races for Britain over the past two season – and Hopkin competed in the heats alongside James Wilby and Duncan Scott, who played their part in getting the GB cohort into the final as fastest seeds.
Peaty and Richards then came in for the final on the breaststroke and butterfly legs, the final foursome bringing in a second GB medal of this unique World Championships, with everyone’s preparations building towards April’s British Swimming Championships in advance of the Paris Olympic Games.
Harris, who now trains at the Loughborough Performance Centre has been named on British Swimming’s World Class Programme heading into an Olympic year.
The squads have been picked following a thorough selection process, which includes an in-depth assessment of their capability to be successful at future Olympic Games or World Championships.