LLANWRDA’s Meirion Evans finished a creditable fourth after an incident packed Donegal International Rally over the weekend.
After a tough opening day in tricky conditions and issues with tyre choice, Evans picked it up to finish on a positive note.
The 27-year-old said: “After everything over the past three days, I think we can say fourth isn’t a bad result.
“We have also picked up second-place ITRC points which is more than I could have hoped for on Friday.
“I struggled to find a nice rhythm, for some reason things didn’t click like they usually do.
“I suppose the constantly changing weather conditions made that tricky too.
“Our pace did improve though, we can be happy with our times over stages like High Glen today. It was good to claw our way back and we will now turn our focus to Cork 20.“
He added: “I’m looking forward to the next two rounds so we’ll be doing our best to improve for them.
“Thanks for all the support this weekend, it was nice to see plenty of Welsh flags out there.“
Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan secured their third Irish Tarmac Rally win on the trot, clinching a maiden Donegal International Rally victory.