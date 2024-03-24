Ingram blasted his Volkswagen Polo GTi through the challenging lanes of Lancashire to four fastest times to secure his maiden BRC win, taking home maximum points in one of the most exciting lineup of series contenders for many years. Irish ace and 2021 Junior BRC champion William Creighton mounted a late charge in his Pirelli-supported Ford Fiesta Rally2 to secure second. The re-invigorated British Rally Championship attracted a star studded entry to the opening round of the season which would see 10 tests and 57 stage miles on offer in the twisty and technical closed-public roads around the Garstang rally base.