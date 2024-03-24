PUMPSAINT’S Meirion Evans finished third in the Legend Fires North West Stages on Saturday as he steered his all-new Yaris Rally2 into the top three on its UK debut.
Along with co-driver Jonathan Jackson they sprayed the champagne with teammate and winner Chris Ingram, giving the Castrol MEM Rally Team an early lead in the BRC Teams Championship. William Creighton finished second.
Despite having only driven the car for a handful of miles prior to the event, Evans did enough to put the all-new Yaris Rally2 into the top three on its UK debut.
Newcastle Emlyn’s James Williams overcame a few new-car niggles as he settled into his Hyundai i20 N Rally2. With Ross Whittock alongside, he salvaged fourth from a tricky day behind the wheel and valuable points in his BRC campaign.
Aberangell’s Osian Pryce and co-driver Rhodri Evans were quickest out of the blocks on the Beacon Fell repeat, going an impressive eight seconds faster than anyone else in his Fiesta Rally2, but exited the rally on the very next test with mechanical issues.
Pryce said: “Not the day we wanted but sometimes that’s the way it goes.
“Thanks to all the team, great job and a credit to them for getting me dialled in, and comfortable in the new car straight away.
“Had some decent stage times, after some setup tweeks and got within a handful of seconds of the lead.
“We were on a roll with the more to unlock but the car came to a stop for a reason we don’t know why yet.”
Ingram blasted his Volkswagen Polo GTi through the challenging lanes of Lancashire to four fastest times to secure his maiden BRC win, taking home maximum points in one of the most exciting lineup of series contenders for many years. Irish ace and 2021 Junior BRC champion William Creighton mounted a late charge in his Pirelli-supported Ford Fiesta Rally2 to secure second. The re-invigorated British Rally Championship attracted a star studded entry to the opening round of the season which would see 10 tests and 57 stage miles on offer in the twisty and technical closed-public roads around the Garstang rally base.
Coupled with several high-speed and open moorland stages, it would be a demanding start to the BRC’s highly anticipated season.
Manchester-born Ingram: “It’s amazing to win at home against such strong competition.
“I knew there was going to be some quick guys, especially the Irish who have had a lot of seat time. And especially this guy (Meirion Evans) who’s been really quick this afternoon so it’s going to be one hell of a battle for the rest of the season. “We had to get the job done, we had a strong start but overall it’s been a difficult day actually.”