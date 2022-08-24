Mid Wales’ top Enduro riders set for ‘Olympics of Motorsport’
A TRIO of Rhayader Motor Club’s top enduro riders will head to France later this month for an event dubbed the ‘Olympics of Motorcycling.
Adam James, Shaun Buchan and Jack Probert will all compete in the International Six Days Enduro from Monday, 29 August to Saturday, 3 September in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in southern France.
Rhayader MC’s three-man team will challenge the 200-strong club team contest.
The event is the biggest and toughest event in the enduro calendar with riders competing up to eight hours a day in the saddle.
It is an achievement just for the rider to finish, let alone pick up any medals.
Adam, 26, from Rhayader recently won the Expert class at the Welsh 2 Day Enduro and is currently second in the Welsh Enduro Championship.
Adam was also a member of the 2016 Welsh ISDE team in which the team finished a well-deserved 11th place from 193 teams in Spain, with Adam gaining a gold medal in his first ever ISDE.
He also rode in the 2017 ISDE in France where he once again came home with a well-deserved gold medal.
Shaun, 31, is having a great season in this year’s Welsh Enduro & Sprint Championships. He rode for Team Wales at the ISDE back in 2013.
Eighteen-year-old Jack will embark on his first ISDE experience, but he is no stranger to the British and Welsh enduro scene.
A clubman level rider, he will gain so much experience from the event.
The riders wish to thank all their sponsors that have helped support the trip and hopefully bring home the medals to reward their efforts.
And Rhayader’s Alex Walton will be representing Team GB in the Junior Trophy team. This will be his second ISDE as part of the GB team.
Rhayader MC wishes all their riders every success.
