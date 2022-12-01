MOELWYN Gymnastics Academy have just enjoyed a fantastic weekend in Prague at the Czech Acro Cup.
The young gymnasts were competing against teams from Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Germany, Hungry, Slovakia and Wales.
The journey to this competition was rocky with two injuries a week before they flew out for the competition.
Everyone is looking forward to seeing Ruby and Beca back on the competition floor soon.
With multiple entries in each category the fight for the medals was at a high standard.
Results:
Lily, Elliw and Arya – 23rd place out of 27
Lily and Fflur – 13th out of 19.
Leia and Gwen – 15th Place out of 19.
Leia and Lois – 4th out of 19.
Alysha and Mari 3rd out of 5.
An academy spokesperson said: “What a way to finish our competition year.
“We are very proud of the success and the journey each gymnast has had this year.
“We are looking forward to getting back to the gym to prepare for our Christmas Show on 16 December 16th.
“Preparations are under way for the next competition year.”