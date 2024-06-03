AS we approach the longest day of the year running clubs are making the most of the extra daylight and hosting evening races and with many within easy travelling distance, Aberystwyth Athletic Club has been taking advantage of what’s on offer.
70 runners made their way this year to take part in the Elan valley 5k race, and while the location is beautiful, runners this year had to contend with rain and blustery wind. This did not hamper Aber AC however as they had three runners in the top 10.
Edd Land came second overall in a time of 17.44, with Paul Williams fourth and winning his category in 18.35 and Paul Jones finished 7th in 18.57 and also winning his category.
Neil Gamble completed the course in 20.18, and Iain Barber finished in 21.10 with Mel Hopkins finishing in 23.33 and Dave Humphreys crossing the finish line in 25.26.
A good night out and not too far from home according to Paul Williams: “This is a lovely race, it tests you with a slight uphill on the way out but you can get a really fast time due to the downhill on the way back. The weather wasn’t the most pleasant this year but thanks to Rhayader for staging the race and good to see so much Aber AC success.”
Crossing the border southwards into Pembrokeshire and another evening race, the Abercych 10k was held recently. Organised by the Emlyn runners, this race again proved popular with 75 runners signing up and three Aber runners in their midst, and all finishing in the top 20.
Shelley Childs secured second place overall in a great time of 37.57 with Ian Evans finishing 9th overall in 39.26 and Damian Sidnell secured 1st place in his age category in a time of 42.57.
All in all a good night out according to Shelley: “Another great race not too far from home and with a competitive field. A lovely route took you from the Nag’s Head through woodland and along a trail that followed the Afon Cych through the valley. This was a good showing from Aber and as important was the post race socialising which meant food and drinks in the local pub – always a bonus.”
Slightly further afield in Scotland, the Edinburgh half and full marathon saw representation from Aber AC with Maggie Collingborn finishing the marathon in a time of 4.38.00. Clare Lancaster has pledged to run five half marathons to celebrate her fiftieth birthday year and this was her first of those and she completed it in 2.34.34 which is a good start.
She said: “I have said that I will try and complete five half marathons before I get to 51 and Edinburgh was the first in the series. It rained the whole time round but I suppose we have got used to that weather over the past months. One down, four to go – next up is a coastal trail in Devon.”
Another recent half marathon was the Manchester half where Lynwen Huxtable represented Wales for the second time in the last month and came away with a PB time of 1.38.28.
“The race itself went well until about the eighth mile and it was tough going from them on. But I managed to stay focussed and tried to keep smiling and in the end was delighted to come away with a personal best.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.