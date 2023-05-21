The stunning hillside track at St Harmon, just outside Rhayader, will reverberate to the sound of competition motorcycles on Wednesday evening, 31 May with the long-awaited return of the PAR Homes/Bodenham Enterprise Park/Steve Rowlands & Sons sponsored Welsh Open Motocross Championship.
And there’s a brilliant national-class entry taking part, with top UK GP stars Tommy Searle, Estonian rider Harry Kullas, Scotsman Shaun Simpson as well as last year’s winner Welshman Adam Sterry.
Also staring in this fantastic line up are Conrad Mewse, Dan Thornhill, Calum Mitchell and fan favourite John Adamson who will hoping to field a strong challenge along with top local ace Alex Walton in front of the large crowd at the Cwmythig Hill circuit and hoping to earn some of the big prize money on offer.
The circuit has received a huge facelift, which includes a downhill ski jump, wall of death berm and the infamous 65ft finish line table top jump as well as a 125ft uphill triple jump and rhythm section.
With practice at 5.45pm and the first race at 6.30pm there’s a slickly run 10-race programme, three races per group, Pro/Experts, Clubman/Veterans and Novices/Ladies/Beginners, with the popular Grand Final ‘dash for cash’ race at the end of the evening for the top Pro/Experts on the night.
The circuit, virtually the whole of which can be seen from any one vantage point, also has a full trackside public address system, keeping the large crowds informed (4,000 spectators turned out for the event last year) will be top motocross commentators Chris Czora & Leah Yarranton
As well as the 10 races, there are trade stands, good catering facilities, licensed bar, a tarmac drive into the circuit with excellent hard parking and permanent toilets – everything, in fact, for the family to enjoy a good night’s entertainment.
Entry fee is £10 for adults while children under 14 free. Cwmythig Hill will be well signposted from Rhayader.
Spectator tickets can be bought on the gate, but cash only.