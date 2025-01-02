Mid Wales has a long rich history of motorcycle sport, being with the Midlands’ bike manufacturers using the famous Bwlch y Groes as a test hill in the 1920s and 1930s to aid in development of machines to Llandrindod Wells playing host to three International Six Days Trials in the 1930s including 1938, when an official Nazi Germany team arrived (being the only time the swastika was flown in mainland Britain).