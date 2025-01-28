THE Carlisle Stages has been added to the 2025 Probite British Rally Championship (BRC) calendar, replacing the cancelled Severn Valley Stages.
Scheduled for 12 April, the Carlisle-based event will serve as round two of the season, ensuring minimal disruption to competitors’ plans.
The addition of the event ensures that the BRC retains its six rounds planned for the upcoming season, maintaining the competitive nature and excitement that competitors, stakeholders and rally enthusiasts eagerly anticipate from the series.
Organised and promoted by the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club, The Carlisle Stages has been scheduled to fit perfectly within the existing championship dates and is known for its challenging stages in the daunting Kielder Forest complex which has long-established links to the BRC over the decades.
The unforgiving, technical and super-fast ditch-lined tests in the English and Scottish Borders have long been the showcase for epic battles for championship glory.
Now reintroduced to the series, the Carlisle Stages Rally seamlessly fills the gap left by the Severn Valley Stages, which was unfortunately cancelled due to the impact of Storm Darragh on Natural Resources Wales-managed forests.
Held in the heart of Kielder Water, the event shifts from its more traditional October date, and will be held over a compact one-day format.
It will offer 50 miles of competitive action in well-known stages such as Kershope and Ash Park, incorporating scenic finish celebrations in front of the picturesque Kielder Castle.
The Carlisle Stages inclusion in the calendar ensures the British Rally Championship retains its six-round roster with an even mix of gravel and asphalt events.
Probite British Rally Championship Manager Reece Tarren said: “We are very thankful to Colin Heppenstall and the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club for stepping in to fill the unfortunate gap left by the cancellation of the Severn Vally Stages.
“We have been working very hard on a solution that is the best fit for the majority of competitors and stakeholders. With the British Historic Championship also needing a replacement event, this was a good solution.
“By incorporating the Carlisle Stages Rally, the BRC ensures that the championship remains robust and engaging.
“The rally’s itinerary has been designed to align with the other gravel events on the calendar, providing a smooth transition for teams and drivers.
“This decision reflects the BRC’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive and uninterrupted series of events for the 2025 season.
“Of course, we looked extensively at other events on the calendar.
“Many simply would not work in terms of the calendar, being too close to other rounds and our mandate from the start has been to make the season as cost-effective as possible.
“That meant looking outside of the mainland would not be suitable. I’d like to thank all the events that came forward and I’m confident we will witness an exciting day of rallying.
“The British Rally Championship team extends its gratitude to all participants, teams, and fans for their continued support and enthusiasm. We are committed to delivering an outstanding 2025 season and look forward to the excitement and close-knit competition that lies ahead.”
Colin Heppenstall, Carlisle Stages Clerk of the Course said: “It’s been a tough few weeks for forest rallying in Wales and the effects of that have taken its toll on the planned British Historic Rally Championship calendar.
“Both the BRC and BHRC are in a similar position, and we have the resources available to launch the Carlisle Stages in April.
“The Kielder Forest provides an excellent backdrop for a round of both championships, and we will be able to provide 50 stage miles in a compact route to make the most of the event.
“Of course, the rally can be entered by anyone and will be available with a recce, so we look forward to welcoming everyone to Carlisle in April.
The British Rally Championship gets underway in February with the East Riding Stages.
Revised 2025 Probite British Rally Championship calenda
Round 1 – East Riding Stages Rally – Beverley – 23 February
Round 2 – Carlisle Stages – Carlisle – 12 April
Round 3 – Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally – Duns – 23-24 May
Round 4 – Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally – Banchory – 8-9 August
Round 5 – JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion – Aberystwyth – 5-7 September
Round 6 – Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally – Llandudno – 25 October