IT’s not every day you get a what’s app message telling you to get a visa followed by and an invitation to compete at the Beijing Rally Cross by the UCRC Rally Team, but that’s exactly what happened to local rally driver, Chris Richmond Hand, writes Anwen Francis.
What can only be described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity saw Chris packing his bags and making the 10-hour journey.
With zero prior rally-cross experience, the chance to race on such a stage is something Chris will always be grateful for.
He said: “Rallycross was a completely new discipline for me, but after a few test runs, we quickly found our rhythm.
“Working our way through the heats, we lined up fourth for the final.
“After a hard fought five lap race, we managed to bring it home in second place.”
Chris, currently the runner-up in the BRC National Championship 2025, met Williams from the UCRC Rally Team during the Grampian Forestry Rally back in August.
Williams took a shine to Chris’s rally car – the yellow Toyota Starlet and following a few chats, Chris was invited to an experience of a lifetime.
“It still feels surreal just an average guy from west Wales competing in such a major international event. A truly unbelievable experience.
“A huge thank you to everyone back home who’s helped keep the wheels turning and made this possible through their support — especially my wife, Letty, whose encouragement means the world.”
Chris, a Cilwendeg Rally winner had never competed at rally cross but thoroughly enjoyed it.
“I didn’t have a navigator and the races consisted of heats and there were split seconds between us all.
“The cars were all identical and their own brand of car, so it was all fair and a lot of fun,” said Chris who had the company of Sam Mason, BRC contender in the Junior Rally 4, who sadly had a nasty accident on the rally-cross and had to be taken to hospital.
The language barrier was huge, and Chris is very grateful to Williams’ daughter for the excellent translation service during the visit and accompanied Chris to the iconic Great Wall of China and the Bird’s Nest Stadium.
“I met incredible people on my journey and made lasting friendships. I’m very grateful to the UCRC Rally Team for making the trip possible,” concluded Chris.
