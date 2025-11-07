APPRENTICE electrician, 17 year old Henri Cynwyl from Ponthirwaun, recently had another podium finish at the Kevin Ephraim Memorial Toyota Harlech Stages with co-driver, Catrin Price finishing in second place.
Henri has led the Junior F1000 UK Championship all season and the final round at Anglesey this weekend is down to the wire.
“I have to use a drop score on one of the days so what will be will be,” said Henri, who recently co-drove at Rali Ceredigion with local man Andrew Davies and was third in class co-driving on the Tour of Epynt with Kyle Green.
“It’s been a year of learning and having invaluable advice from my mentor, James Williams. I’ll be sad to move on to the seniors but I’m relishing the challenge and can’t wait for the 2026 season to start,” added Henri.
Henri had another podium finish with co-driver, Dilwyn John at the Llandeilo Motor Club Towy Legends Targa event at Pembrey on Sunday, 2 November, where they finished 21st overall and third in class on Henri’s first ever senior event.
“It’s been a terrific year and I’ve made so many memories, friends and contacts. Every rally is different and the weather has been challenging on many of them but I’ve learnt a lot and I’m very grateful to everyone who has supported me on my journey – from my co-drivers to my service crews, especially Josh Clarke from Castle Motors, Newcastle Emlyn who has driven hundreds of miles and to all of my sponsors for supporting my rallying career,” concluded Henri.
The Junior F1000 UK Championship is a rally championship established in 2003, aimed at drivers aged 14 to 17 years old. It offers a cost-effective and enjoyable way to participate in rallying, with cars limited to one litre in capacity.
