FELINDRE Snooker Club hosted the Handicapped Singles KO sponsored by Jon James Funerals on Sunday, 2 November.
The event was well attended with Llandysul Snooker club stepping in to assist with the volume of matches.
The standard of play through the day was exceptional with big breaks on display, particularly by Rhydian ap Owen of Penparcau Snooker Club who had several big breaks including a superb 102.
Steve Jones of Felindre also played some superb snooker beating a host of past winners to make the final.
The final saw Jones win an exciting match two frames to nil with a couple of timely breaks to win his first singles title.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.