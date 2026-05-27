CASTROL MEM Rally Team secured its second double podium in as many rounds of the 2026 British Rally Championship as Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 crews Meirion Evans/Dale Furniss and Osian Pryce/James Morgan finished second and third on the Jim Clark Rally (22–23 May).
Evans delivered a fast, consistent drive, setting the quickest time on SS2 and adding six second-fastest stage times during the 100-mile event. The 30-year-old from Lampeter held third overnight, 18.7 seconds behind eventual winners Max McRae/Cameron Fair, despite tackling a Friday night stage with a disconnected lamp pod. He moved into second on Saturday’s opening stage and maintained the position to the finish, strengthening his title bid.
Pryce made a strong start, winning the opening stage and sitting second overnight. However, a delayed start to SS5 left him on cold Michelin tyres for the Polwarth test, leading to an overshoot. A further issue with the car stuck in gear cost 25 seconds. The 2022 champion then focused on securing third and regained confidence with the fastest time on the final stage.
Results mean Pryce remains top of the BRC standings following a win and third place, while Evans sits just four points behind after back-to-back runner-up finishes.
Evans said: “We were really strong on the Jim Clark Rally last year, so we came here with hopes that we could fight for the win.”
Pryce added: “It’s in the difficult moments that you have to make the most of what you can.
“We were fighting for the win but ended up having to consolidate the points available, and I’m not too disappointed with third given how things unfolded.
“We obviously hoped for more, because we didn’t come here to make up the numbers. The positives are that the car reached the finish in one piece, and we’ve learned a lot.”
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