Barry Town United 4 Bala Town United 0
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town suffered their second defeat in four days as they were beaten 4-0 by Barry at Jenner Park on Saturday.
After the disappointment of the midweek penalty shootout defeat against Newtown in the Nathaniel MG Cup, the Lakesiders had been looking to build on the positive start to the JD Cymru Premier campaign but Steve Jenkins’s side were worthy winners on the day.
The hosts took the lead after just eight minutes, Will Richards with a bullet header into top corner which game Bala keeper Joel Torrance no chance.
It was some header but credit also to corner taker Robbie Willmott whose delivery was driven in with pace and accuracy.
Torrance produced a crucial double save from another flag kick by Willmott moments later as Barry went for the jugular with Callum Sainty and Ollie Hurbert going close.
Torrance was a busy man and was called into action again midway through the first half to parry away a low driven effort by Hulbert which took a bounce right in front of him.
And he had to be at his best again to keep out a close range effort by Ieuan Owen after good link up play between Hulbert and Michael George.
Owen should have done better with his shot but his side kept pressing, Willmott testing Torrance again with a curling effort towards the far post.
Bala’s best moment of the half came late on when Jacob Tarasneko put Liam Higgins clear down the right but his low cross towards the dangerous Hussein Mehasseb was blocked by George.
Barry pushed again and were rewarded with a second goal before the break, George with a clinical finish after a diagonal ball found him in space at the far post.
Bala needed to improve but poor defending cost them any chance of a way back into it with Hulbert and Morgan Wigley capitalising on mistakes with two fine finishes within five minutes around the hour mark.
Bala boss Fisher: “I think that’s the first game we’ve played this season where I don’t think we’ve deserved to get anything out of it.
“I don’t think we turned up today. I thought they were the better side.
“We huffed and puffed in spells but we didn’t really look like we were going to win the game today.”
On the tough schedule for teams recently with midweek games popping up he added: “I was speaking to Steve (Jenkins) about the schedule before the game, the amount of games we’ve played especially for us with such a small squad
“But no excuses, with the squad we had available today we should have done better.”
