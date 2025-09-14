ABERDYFI Rowing Club's sculling quad travelled to Scotland to took part in the ' Monster the Loch' challenge event on Saturday, 6 September, writes Doris O’Keefe.
The challenge involves racing from one end of Loch Ness to the other- about 22 miles.
The squad comprised of of Dai Rice, Javi Rodriguez, Richard Martin, Neil Bullman and cox Veronica Zakka.
Dai said: "This is a tough challenge, but I am pleased to say that we completed the race in 3 hours, 6 minutes - coming in 23rd out of 124 entries and rowing 5,500 strokes.
“We did really well. Conditions were pretty good on Saturday and we were fortunate to have calm water and occasionally a light following breeze.
"Overall we were pleased with our result, but because of the distance, more endurance training and some coaching is needed in future to scull competitively for three hours."
"It takes a lot of effort to get up to Loch Ness for this challenge - driving time from Aberdyfi is about 10 hours, and then an unexpected drawback on arrival was having to cope with the midges!
"However, it was all worth it as the location is wonderful, the scenery is beautiful, the hospitality and organisation by the local hosts was excellent and there were great morale and positive vibes both within our own crew and amongst all the other competitors.
"We had a brilliant time over the few days we were there and are already planning to enter again next year.
“Last year we had two boats entered - a double scull and a single - maybe next year we can enter a full complement of A.R.C. boats and crews, both Celtic Longboats, and sculls.
"Thanks to everyone for their support over the weekend - we definitely hope to be back challenging the Monster on Loch Ness next year."
