ELFYN Evans is on the right track to win the elusive FIA World Rally Championship after a series of near misses during his career
The Dolgellau driver tamed the wilds of Rally Safari Kenya last time out to clinch a landmark victory and tighten his grip on the WRC title
Evans and co-driver Scott Martin, in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1, beat Hyundai rival Ott Tänak by one minute 9.9 seconds to secure his second win of the campaign to open up the largest championship lead ever after three rounds of a WRC campaign.
After victory in Sweden and a runner-up spot at Rallye Monte-Carlo, the pair now boast a commanding 36-point advantage at the top of the drivers’ standings.
Evans, who was brought up in the Dinas Mawddwy area, said after his latest success: “I want to say thank you to everyone in Kenya for a very warm welcome.
“An amazing rally, I have to say.
“Huge well done to the team - they did an amazing job, and I’m proud to be a very small part of Toyota’s history on this incredible rally.”
An all-new challenge awaits next, as the WRC heads to Rally Islas Canarias. The asphalt fixture – based on Gran Canaria – takes place from 24 – 27 April.
Evans, the son of Gwyndaf Evans, a British Rally Champion who also competed in the WRC with SEAT and Ford, has had to deal with a number of setbacks as he chases the dream of winning the title.
He was agonisingly close to winning his first WRC rally victory at Rally Argentine with M-Sport in 2017.
His breakthrough finally came later that year when he dominated Wales Rally GB to take his first WRC victory, the first for a Welsh driver, and the first for a British driver on Wales Rally GB since the late Richard Burns in 2000.
After two more seasons with M-Sport, Evans made a high-profile switch to Toyota Gazoo Racing in 2020.
His debut season was outstanding, winning twice and leading the championship heading into the final round at Monza.
However, a crash on treacherous snow-covered roads handed the title to his team-mate Sébastien Ogier.
A year later, Evans was once again the closest challenger, finishing second in the standings with another two wins, including a hard-fought triumph at Rally Finland.
The introduction of WRC’s hybrid era in 2022 proved challenging, with Evans struggling to adapt to the new Rally1 machinery.
A series of setbacks, including crashes in Monte-Carlo and Sweden, as well as roll cage damage in New Zealand, left him fourth in the championship with no wins.
Determined to bounce back, he rediscovered his form in 2023. Three victories saw him push team-mate Kalle Rovanperä deep into the season before ultimately finishing runner-up for the third time in four years.
Hopes were high for 2024, but the season brought more frustration. While he once again finished as championship runner-up, his only victory came at the final round, FORUM8 Rally Japan, a crucial result that secured Toyota Gazoo Racing’s manufacturers’ title.
Now, with a commanding lead in the championship, Evans remains in pursuit of his ultimate goal of becoming Wales’ first WRC champion but knowing that there is still a long way on that road towards his ultimate target.