DOLGELLAU’S Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin made an excellent return to the podium after a challenging run of rallies where they have been sweeping gravel roads.
They finished second to Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Sébastien Ogier at the end of a demanding new challenge at the Rally del Paraguay.
Evans managed to avoid many of the issues experienced by others, and while they briefly slid off the road on Sunday’s slippery first stage, they later regained third place in SS18 and then took second on the final stage despite being hit by heavy rain mid-way through.
With third in Super Sunday and fourth in the Power Stage, Evans increased his drivers’ championship lead from three to seven points over Kalle Rovanperä and nine points over Ogier.
Evans said: “This has been a tough rally – a lot more difficult than everybody anticipated coming here – so it’s nice to have this result at the end.
“We needed to find some improvements for today and we managed to do so.
“I was happy and lucky to get away with a moment in the first stage this morning, but then our task wasn’t helped by the rain in the Power Stage.
“In the end though we managed to not only hold onto our position but also gain second place, so it’s not been too bad.”
It was Ogier’s fourth win from seven starts this season, the 65th of his WRC career and his first ever in South America.
The team’s ninth win of the campaign is also the 102nd victory achieved by Toyota in the history of the WRC, drawing it level with Citroën for the most wins by any manufacturer.
TGR-WRT now has a lead of exactly 100 points in the manufacturers’ championship with four rallies remaining.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.